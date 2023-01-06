Caldwell man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

Andres Anderson of Caldwell was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years for indecency with a child after pleading guilty, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

Anderson, 55, was arrested in Laredo, Texas, March 23, 2021, after a young girl disclosed that he had sexually abused her. Anderson confessed to a family friend that he had abused the victim and later admitted in a recorded phone call with another family friend that he knew what he had did was wrong.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. Indecency with a child by contact is punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

Anderson will be required to serve half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.