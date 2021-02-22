Caldwell man facing third driving while intoxicated charge after weekend arrest

A Caldwell man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Bryan police said in an arrest report that officers responded early Saturday to a report of a vehicle parked on the Texas 6 feeder road.

Officers said in the report that the car was parked in the middle of two lanes of traffic with two people asleep inside.

The man in the driver's seat, 32-year-old Cory Bengel, told officers he had been drinking, according to the report. He refused to take field sobriety tests, the officer said, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated with two previous convictions.

Bengel was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2013 in Brazos County and in 2017 in Bexar County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Bengel was released from the Brazos County Jail Saturday after posting $8,000 bail.