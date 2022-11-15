Caldwell man arrested for September double homicide in Bryan

A Caldwell man was arrested on three murder charges and other charges in his connection to two homicides Sept. 4 on Silver Hill Road in Bryan.

Police said 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom was arrested on three counts of capital murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. He was booked Tuesday and is being held on $1.75 million bail.

Police also said Ruth Ann Benavides, a 42-year-old woman from Ohio, was arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of tampering with evidence in connection with the homicides. She was booked Oct. 5 and is still being held on a bail of $800,000.

Bryan police identified the two people killed in the incident as Theron Daniel, a 24-year-old from College Station, and Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, a 25-year-old from Austin. A third victim was a minor who was recovering at a hospital, police said.

Police said they received a report of a traffic accident around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road. When first responders arrived on scene, two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan for treatment.