Caldwell High School's Tyland Lackey is following in family’s poultry footsteps

“It’s just that willingness to help out and be a good competitor and help out anyone that needs that needs it, basically,” she said.

That willingness to help is a leadership quality Lackey attributes to his time in 4-H and FFA. In addition to leadership, he said, he has learned responsibility, time and money management and communication skills.

“It’s way more than just animals or competitions,” he said. “It can really teach you a lot of life skills that you can definitely use outside of school and that will help you later on in life.”

His favorite thing about both organizations, he said, is how it has helped him meet people and develop friendships that will last beyond high school.

After high school, Lackey will be attending Westminster College in Missouri to play baseball and study sports management with goals of continuing to play baseball beyond college or go into coaching or fitness training if that is not possible.

“Even though I don’t plan on studying an agriculture-related major, I will certainly use many of the life skills that I’ve learned throughout my career in my future,” Lackey wrote in his essay.

He also plans to help educate people he meets about the ag industry, he wrote.