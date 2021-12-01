Caldwell High School senior Tess Homeyer advocates for agriculture through public speaking

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
From a young age, Caldwell High School senior Tess Homeyer had a love for the agricultural industry. This love grew alongside the Brahman show cattle her family raised. At the age of 8, Homeyer joined 4-H and began showing livestock. Once she entered high school, she continued her passion as a member of FFA.
Christine Vogler, a Caldwell High School agriculture science teacher, said Homeyer hit the ground running when she entered high school and has been a great role model for the younger FFA members.
“Tess is extremely smart, she’s at the top of her class,” Vogler said. “She always competed in our leadership events as well as showing cattle. She’s just the kind of student that we love to have represent our organization.”
Homeyer has been vice president and treasurer of her local FFA chapter and is the current secretary. Outside of school, Homeyer currently serves as the director of the Texas Brahman Association (TJBA) since 2019, TJBA Vice President since 2021 and director of the American Junior Brahman Association (AJBA) since 2021. Homeyer said these opportunities gave her and fellow officers and directors the chance to not only learn more about the Brahman industry, but about each other as well to become better, more prominent role models for the youth of the ag industry.
“I’m extremely lucky to be on those boards. It not only helps with connections throughout the agricultural industry, but it helps me learn more about bargaining and other things to put me a step forward in the agricultural industry, which is something I want to do when I grow up,” she said.
Through FFA, Homeyer has advanced to area every time during public speaking competitions, and has been named the national senior champion in recent years. Homeyer has participated in livestock judging and received various awards in calf scramble in addition to receiving her Greenhand and Lonestar FFA degrees.
“It gave me the chance to know more about the industry as a whole,” Homeyer said. “In a few years I will be looking into coming back and obtaining my American FFA Degree.”
An advocate for agriculture, Homeyer posts facts about the agricultural and beef industry on social media as well as utilizing her public speaking skills to teach the community about prominent issues the industry faces.
“Her family has ranched for multiple generations, so she gets to see the production side of agriculture and really understand the process,” Vogler said. “Her speech last year that she competed with was about ag policy, so she really understands agriculture and wants to promote it and for people to understand that it’s a viable industry that everybody needs.”
No matter how big or small, all forms of agriculture provide for life from the clothes we wear to the food on our tables, according to Homeyer.
“Agriculture provides a way for humans to live a happy, healthy life, so letting the world and communities know how important agriculture is kind of makes them appreciate those little things more,” she said. “It makes them understand that you need to appreciate all those little things around you and appreciate the people that are putting that time and effort into it to make your life and world better.”
Homeyer will attend Texas A&M next fall as an animal science major, but plans to attend medical school after she receives her bachelor’s degree. She said she will continue to help her family raise their commercial F1 Brahman herd for crosses along with the Brahman show cattle.