Caldwell High School senior Tess Homeyer advocates for agriculture through public speaking

“I’m extremely lucky to be on those boards. It not only helps with connections throughout the agricultural industry, but it helps me learn more about bargaining and other things to put me a step forward in the agricultural industry, which is something I want to do when I grow up,” she said.

Through FFA, Homeyer has advanced to area every time during public speaking competitions, and has been named the national senior champion in recent years. Homeyer has participated in livestock judging and received various awards in calf scramble in addition to receiving her Greenhand and Lonestar FFA degrees.

“It gave me the chance to know more about the industry as a whole,” Homeyer said. “In a few years I will be looking into coming back and obtaining my American FFA Degree.”

An advocate for agriculture, Homeyer posts facts about the agricultural and beef industry on social media as well as utilizing her public speaking skills to teach the community about prominent issues the industry faces.