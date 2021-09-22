Caldwell High School senior Grace Fritcher finds voice in 4-H, FFA

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.

Grace Fritcher entered the show ring as an elementary school student with no idea where her early connections to cattle and agriculture would lead her.

Fritcher, now a senior at Caldwell High School, has been involved in agriculture with her family for her entire life. Joining the Cooks Point 4-H chapter was just the beginning of Fritcher’s journey with agriculture and the cattle industry she would grow to love.

“When I was in second grade I was really shy, but I got involved in 4-H and really came out of my shell,” Fritcher said. “Getting involved in 4-H really opened the door for me.”

Fritcher got her first win showing cattle as a fourth grader and said she learned quickly what it takes to be successful and just how much work goes into cattle. “Smokin’ Babe,” the Charolais calf that helped her to the win, deepened Fritcher’s love for the beef cattle industry and made her want to get more involved.

