Caldwell High School senior Grace Fritcher finds voice in 4-H, FFA

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The series, which is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, will culminate with selected students receiving scholarships.
Grace Fritcher entered the show ring as an elementary school student with no idea where her early connections to cattle and agriculture would lead her.
Fritcher, now a senior at Caldwell High School, has been involved in agriculture with her family for her entire life. Joining the Cooks Point 4-H chapter was just the beginning of Fritcher’s journey with agriculture and the cattle industry she would grow to love.
“When I was in second grade I was really shy, but I got involved in 4-H and really came out of my shell,” Fritcher said. “Getting involved in 4-H really opened the door for me.”
Fritcher got her first win showing cattle as a fourth grader and said she learned quickly what it takes to be successful and just how much work goes into cattle. “Smokin’ Babe,” the Charolais calf that helped her to the win, deepened Fritcher’s love for the beef cattle industry and made her want to get more involved.
“Getting my first win really taught me humility,” Fritcher said. “Knowing that I started off at the very bottom of the pack and worked my way up showed me the importance of lending a helping hand to the people around you. I couldn’t have gotten where I am without the help of my parents and people around me.”
About nine years after her official start in agriculture, Fritcher is now a two-year Brazos Valley District FFA officer and has been the Cooks Point 4-H president for three years. This involvement, she said, helped transform her from a timid person into the proud advocate for agriculture she is today.
“Starting out, I was a little nervous that I was going to mess up or not be as good a communicator as the older kids that were around me,” Fritcher said. “The more that I got involved in [FFA], the more I really just developed into who I am now. I like being there for the future generation of ag leaders and being an advocate for the future of agriculture.”
Despite a knack for ag leadership, Fritcher said her true passion lies with showing and breeding beef heifers and steers. Christine Vogler, the ag science teacher at Caldwell High School, said Fritcher’s dedication and experience makes her special.
“She really enjoys the cattle industry, and she’s shown for the majority of her life,” Vogler said. “This year, she gave up some other extracurricular opportunities that she was involved in so that she could work part of the day at a cattle ranch. She’s been exposed to multiple facets of the industry, and I think that sets her apart.”
With support from her mom and dad and inspiration from her late grandfather, Fritcher has built a herd of Charolais cattle that she said has her heart.
Fritcher said she hopes to continue growing her herd and advocating for the breed as she pursues an animal science degree at Texas A&M University. After earning her bachelor’s degree, Fritcher plans to continue her education in pursuit of a doctorate in physiology of animal reproduction.
“I will continue to advocate for agriculture in my future, as it’s helped me develop into the person I am today. In my community, it was the older students that got me so involved in these organizations, and I want to be that person for the future of agriculture.”