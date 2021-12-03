Caldwell High School coach killed in accident at Texas 21 and OSR

A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on Friday morning, Bryan police said.

The man was identified by police as Ryan Hooper, 29, of Bryan-College Station. The Caldwell school district said in a statement that Hooper coached junior high football and high school basketball and taught seventh-grade character education.

"He was a beloved teacher and coach," the statement said. "Mr. Hooper's death has a significant impact on our entire school community."

The school district said counselors would be available to help students in need of support.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed the 18-wheeler failed to yield while making a left turn from Texas 21 to OSR. Police said the driver was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.