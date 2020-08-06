You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cade Lake couple killed Monday in vehicle collision
0 comments

Cade Lake couple killed Monday in vehicle collision

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Diane and Jim Heckman

Diane and Jim Heckman were killed Monday in a vehicle collision.

 Via Tyler Groce

A retired Cade Lake pastor and his wife, the precinct chairman of a local GOP organization, were killed Monday in a highway collision near Rockdale.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, James “Jim” Heckman, 74, and his wife, Diane Heckman, 70, were traveling southeast on F.M. 908 just outside of the Rockdale city limits. Jim Heckman was driving the couple’s car, while Diane was a passenger.

The Heckmans’ car moved toward the intersection of U.S. 77 and entered the path of an oncoming pickup driven by Frankston resident Justin Rodgers, 34. The pickup struck the driver’s side of the Heckmans’ vehicle, and both husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene. Rodgers and his passenger, a 27-year-old man, were not seriously injured, Morgan said. At this time, Rodgers is not being cited for wrongdoing. The investigation into the incident continues.

A Burleson County Tribune piece from October 2019 cites Jim as the pastor of Cade Lake Community Chapel before retiring in the summer of that year. An Eagle article published in October 2006 said that Jim Heckman once served as Burleson County Health Resource Commission chairman. The Burleson County website still lists Heckman as a voting board member of the health resource commission. According to the Burleson County GOP Facebook page, Diane Heckman was a precinct chairman of the Burleson County GOP.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do