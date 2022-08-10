C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19

C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan.

On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and free draft beer. The new store will have three private rooms for events and a drive-thru window.

C&J Barbeque was founded in 1981 by Chip and Jo Manning. Their children, Reagan and Justin, now run the restaurant that has three locations in Bryan-College Station.

“We are very excited about the new location and to be able to walk into a building we built from the ground up. Coming from our beginnings in that little gas station to this new location gives us an amazing feeling, it lets us know all the long hours and hard work has paid off,” Reagan Manning, business director at C&J Barbeque, said in a statement.