C-FORCE: Shining some light on ‘cave syndrome’

“A lot of people are scared to death of going out,” Arthur Bregman, a psychiatrist in Miami, explained in a March interview with an NBC-TV affiliate. “People have gotten into being isolated alone. They love being home.”

The psychiatrist coined a name for this pandemic phenomenon: “cave syndrome.” It is used to describe the reluctance to leave home, exacerbated during the pandemic. He points out that it is affecting many of his patients, especially those with preexisting conditions such as anxiety. “Even people that didn’t have agoraphobia, which is the fear of open spaces, people have it now,” he says.

Nicholas Goldberg, a columnist with the Los Angeles Times, picked up on this story out of Florida and mentioned the “cave syndrome” phenomenon in one of his columns. His email account lit up with thank-you notes for what one woman called “giving me a name for how I’m feeling.”

“At first it seemed odd to me that ‘cave syndrome’ struck such a chord, until I realized that I was having some of these feelings myself,” Goldberg writes. “I’m not a person who suffers from social anxiety; I’m not particularly shy or introverted. But I too feel a measure of discomfort at the idea of being back in the same physical space with other people — in a restaurant or at the office or in a store or a subway car.”