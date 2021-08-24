C.C. Creations plans production facility expansion

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re doubling the size of our production facility, going from 15 automatic presses to 30,” Lawson said. “So that will add to that opportunity to add to staff, which we’re currently hiring and training right now. You can’t just turn on the lights and have 15 more automatics running, you need a year or two years’ worth of print experience to do that. So we’re hiring right now to get ready for that move.”

The council-approved agreement also includes incentives for Lawson if he meets his end of the deal, including a $315,000 grant payment when the shell of the building is built. Once the facility has been up and running for a year with the new 150 full-time positions, the city will provide another $315,000. The city also agreed to waive up to $30,000 in permit fees.

The property must be purchased within the next 90 days for the agreement that the council approved Tuesday to go into effect.

The building will sit on approximately 10 to 12 acres of land, Lawson said. Director of Development Services Kevin Russell said that the land planned to be used for the project is made up of all the remaining vacant properties at Bryan Industrial Park. The land will cost around $1.5 million.