C.C. Creations plans production facility expansion

Greater efficiency, double the output and better working conditions for employees are all on the horizon for C.C. Creations as owner and CEO Kenny Lawson makes steps toward building a larger production facility.
Lawson said he plans for the 215,000 square-foot building to be complete by spring 2023. It will be located in Bryan Industrial Park on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The building will be a step up from the current 80,000-square-foot production facility at 1800 Shiloh Ave. It’s a change made necessary by the company’s growth, Lawson explained.
“It’s a very exciting time,” he said.
C.C. Creations is one of the largest custom screen printing and embroidery companies in the country.
The move will allow Lawson to consolidate the production work done at the Shiloh Avenue building with the sign, banner and distribution work that is managed at other buildings he leases out.
An agreement necessary to help move the project along was approved at the Tuesday Bryan city council meeting. It states that construction must begin within a year of the execution of the agreement and that by 2025 the business must create 150 new full-time positions with an average wage of $18.50.
Lawson said he currently has 470 employees. By the time the new facility is ready, there will be between 550 to 600 employees in the new space.
“We’re doubling the size of our production facility, going from 15 automatic presses to 30,” Lawson said. “So that will add to that opportunity to add to staff, which we’re currently hiring and training right now. You can’t just turn on the lights and have 15 more automatics running, you need a year or two years’ worth of print experience to do that. So we’re hiring right now to get ready for that move.”
The council-approved agreement also includes incentives for Lawson if he meets his end of the deal, including a $315,000 grant payment when the shell of the building is built. Once the facility has been up and running for a year with the new 150 full-time positions, the city will provide another $315,000. The city also agreed to waive up to $30,000 in permit fees.
The property must be purchased within the next 90 days for the agreement that the council approved Tuesday to go into effect.
The building will sit on approximately 10 to 12 acres of land, Lawson said. Director of Development Services Kevin Russell said that the land planned to be used for the project is made up of all the remaining vacant properties at Bryan Industrial Park. The land will cost around $1.5 million.
There is no air conditioning at the current open-air Shiloh Avenue location, but the new location will have air conditioning to improve the working environment of employees and “increase their longevity with the company.”
Lots of work is going into considering how the new space could be as efficient as possible, Lawson added. The larger space will make it possible for more automation, including an increased use of conveyor belts.
“We’re already one of the largest screen printers in the nation, so this facility will give us what I consider the state-of-the-art production facility in our industry and you’re talking about a very large industry,” he said. “So we’re going to put a lot of time and effort to make it have all the bells and whistles. For the city of Bryan, it will be a great launch point for being able to have a manufacturing company the size of ours in their city. It’s going to be a crown jewel so we will do a lot of tours and a lot of showing it off.”
The future of the current production facility has yet to be determined; Lawson said he is still deciding if he will sell, lease or repurpose the space. The building is currently in the design phase and renderings will be complete in about a month. The estimated cost of the project is not finalized at this time.
Mayor Andrew Nelson pointed out during the council meeting that Lawson served as Nelson’s campaign treasurer when he ran for his position. Similarly, Lawson was Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank’s campaign treasurer.