BVSO to rock the music of Queen

Most often, our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra plays the music of Bach and Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, but on Sunday, the symphony plans to “rock you” when it performs Windborne’s The Music of Queen.

And, yes, it is that Queen, the one that featured the soaring voice of Freddie Mercury. Singer Brody Dolyniuk will perform such Queen hits as “We are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” “We Will Rock You” and, of course, the legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody. “ Dolyniuk will be backed by the Queen tribute band and the Brazos Valley Symphony.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M. Tickets are $65, $90 and $105, available at the MSC Box on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by calling 845-1234 or going to boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Conductor/arranger Brent Havens said, “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette of sounds to call upon. The band is reproducing what Queen did live as closely as possible, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music richness, a whole new feel, a whole different sense of color, but still preserving the wonderful music that they originally produced.”

The Windborne website says, “The band stays as close as possible to the original recordings and the orchestra is ‘wrapped’ around that original sound. Lots of vocals, lots of harmonic structure and a perfect group to be accompanied by an orchestra. High energy, fun music and the familiarity of the songs make the show a fun one both to play and to see.”