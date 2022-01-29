 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BVSO to rock the music of Queen
0 Comments

BVSO to rock the music of Queen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Most often, our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra plays the music of Bach and Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky, but on Sunday, the symphony plans to “rock you” when it performs Windborne’s The Music of Queen.

And, yes, it is that Queen, the one that featured the soaring voice of Freddie Mercury. Singer Brody Dolyniuk will perform such Queen hits as “We are the Champions,” “Another One Bites the Dust” “We Will Rock You” and, of course, the legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody. “ Dolyniuk will be backed by the Queen tribute band and the Brazos Valley Symphony.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Auditorium on the campus of Texas A&M. Tickets are $65, $90 and $105, available at the MSC Box on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by calling 845-1234 or going to boxoffice.tamu.edu.

Conductor/arranger Brent Havens said, “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette of sounds to call upon. The band is reproducing what Queen did live as closely as possible, and then having an orchestra behind the band gives the music richness, a whole new feel, a whole different sense of color, but still preserving the wonderful music that they originally produced.”

The Windborne website says, “The band stays as close as possible to the original recordings and the orchestra is ‘wrapped’ around that original sound. Lots of vocals, lots of harmonic structure and a perfect group to be accompanied by an orchestra. High energy, fun music and the familiarity of the songs make the show a fun one both to play and to see.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert