BVSO to honor conductor Marcelo Bussiki with Latin flavor concert

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra is honoring Music Director Marcelo Bussiki after 25 years with the symphony with a “Latin flavor” concert, featuring his favorite compositions.

The concert will take place at 5 p.m. March 27 in Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus.

Bussiki was born in Cuiaba, the capital of the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil, and where he started studying music. He moved to Rio de Janeiro at age 14 to complete high school, and later went to college in a larger metropolitan center.

“Since a very young age I felt that there was something captivating about orchestra music. It was not uncommon for me to be conducting an imaginary orchestra listening to the music of Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky among others,” Bussiki said. “After my second year in college, I decided that what I really wanted was to be a musician. I started taking some private conducting lessons with a small group of very dedicated and passionate students. Since we didn’t have an orchestra available to us, we used to trade places some of us playing our instruments while others were conducting and vice versa.”

He continued his conducting studies under Maestro Roberto Duarte at Rio de Janeiro Federal University. After graduation, he was named music director of the orchestra of the Federal University of Mato Grosso for six years. Bussiki was awarded knighthood in the Ordem de Merito de Mato Grosso in recognition of his pioneering work in cultural expansion and musical education.

He came to the United States in 1992 under a scholarship from the Brazilian government and studied at the Moores School of Music at the University of Houston. From 1994-1996, he directed the university’s New Music Ensemble, and later received a doctorate of musical arts in conducting from the university in 1998. In 2011, he became a U.S. citizen and the 25-year Bryan resident recently moved to Downtown Bryan to be closer to local attractions and the art scene.

“On a very deep personal level, I love this community for its kindness, love and support which it has given me over the years. This community has allowed me to further develop my strengths as a builder of organizational structures and institutions,” Bussiki said. “It is also unsettling, but paradoxically comforting, to live in a community that sets very high standards for artistic and intellectual expectations. It forces me to innovate and stick to a continued change and improvement for myself and for the symphony.”

Matt Prochaska, president of the BVSO Symphony Board and the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, said celebrating Bussiki during the BVSO’s 40th anniversary couldn’t have come at a better time.

“He selected some of his favorite music with us and that makes this really special. We hope and believe we will have Marcelo here for a long time,” Prochaska said. “He is just an amazing talent, amazing leadership, and we are so grateful to have him in the Brazos Valley. It is important for us to celebrate him and what he has done to celebrate the arts for our community all of these years.”

After moving to Aggieland, Bussiki also was offered a part-time faculty position at Texas A&M and later taught at Blinn College on a part-time basis.

“When an administrative Fine Arts Division Chair position opened at Blinn, I decided to apply for it and was selected. Over the years I was promoted as Fine Arts Dean for the entire district, and in 2018 I was named Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the Blinn College District,” he said. “That position is responsible for all academic transfer programs in six divisions, all transfer articulations for the college, all distance-learning teaching or programs and the office of Student Success.”

During his tenure with the BVSO, he has conducted several concerts at the International Festival Institute in Round Top. He was conductor for the first International Guitar Festival from 2005-2007 and again in 2016. Bussiki also was honored as “Artist of the Year” by the Arts Council of Brazos Valley in 2014.

Mary Koeninger, the executive director of the BVSO, said the symphony is happy to honor Bussiki.

“This is a major achievement for Marcelo and for the symphony and we just couldn’t be more excited,” she said. “We are happy to celebrate this wonderful anniversary with him.”

Bussiki said because of his Latin American roots and because he loves that music, he felt this is a good opportunity to celebrate with the community by performing a “repertoire that is outside of the mainstream, delightful and celebratory in nature.”

To purchase tickets, visit bvso.org/concerts or call 845-1234. Tickets are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $20 for children 18 years and younger.

The BVSO also will hold an Abba concert at 5 p.m. April 24 at Rudder Auditorium.

