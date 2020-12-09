BVSO holiday concert will only be available online

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Concert has become one of the season’s most anticipated events in the Brazos Valley, and this year is no exception.
The concert will continue as planned this year, with one change: The audience won’t be allowed to see it live due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the concert will be filmed Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station, and ticket-holders will receive a link to view the concert some four days later. The video will be available for viewing for one week only.
The “via video” concert tickets are $35 and may be purchased in-person at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus. They also may be purchased by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at www.boxoffice.tamu.edu or www.bvso.org.
Patrons who already purchased tickets to the concert will be sent the link automatically.
The Holiday Pops Concert will feature the symphony’s brass and percussion sections under the direction of Music Director Marcelo Bussiki. The concert also will feature organist James Faith, the Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir and the Canticle Ringers.
Bussiki said, “In a year marked by so much sadness in our communities, when our patrons went away and our instruments became silent, this holiday concert takes on a special meaning. We celebrate with music the gift and joy of a hopeful future.
“There can be no more soothing music to our souls than our traditional holiday tunes. It is in that spirit that we invite our community to share the sounds of this season with joy and happiness the old fashion way,”
Among the selections to be presented during the concert will be cherished sacred music such as O Holy Night and Joy to the World as well as holiday favorites such as White Christmas, Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells.
For more information, call the symphony office at 979-696-6100.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.