BVSO holiday concert will only be available online

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra’s annual Holiday Pops Concert has become one of the season’s most anticipated events in the Brazos Valley, and this year is no exception.

The concert will continue as planned this year, with one change: The audience won’t be allowed to see it live due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the concert will be filmed Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church in College Station, and ticket-holders will receive a link to view the concert some four days later. The video will be available for viewing for one week only.

The “via video” concert tickets are $35 and may be purchased in-person at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus. They also may be purchased by phone at 979-845-1234 or online at www.boxoffice.tamu.edu or www.bvso.org.

Patrons who already purchased tickets to the concert will be sent the link automatically.