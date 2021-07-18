BVSO Chamber Music Concerts start July 25

Music lovers are in for a treat again this summer when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents three free Chamber Music Series concerts at the Pavilion at Lake Walk.

The first concert will be July 25, with the others to follow on Aug. 22 and Sept. 19. All concerts will start at 6 p.m.

The first concert will feature symphony musicians Robert Chambers and Phil Scoles, trumpet; Mary Sullivan McNeel, French horn; Brian Logan, trombone; Victor Gomez, tuba; and Sarah Burke, percussion.

The program for the first concert will include "In the Stone" by Maurice White, David Foster and Allee Willis; "Arioso" by Johann Sebastian Bach; "Green Hornet" by Billy May; the Jupiter Hymn from "The Planets" by Gustav Holst; fanfare from "La Peri" by Paul Dukas; "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini; "Trumpet Voluntary in C major" by Simon Stubley; and "Armed Forces Salute" arranged by Jari Vallanueva.

Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.