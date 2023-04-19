The Texas Tenors are no strangers to Brazos Valley residents, but every appearance generates legions of new fans.

On Sunday, fans old and new will have a chance to delight in the music of The Texas Tenors when they join with our own Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Rudder Auditorium, and this is one concert you won't want to miss.

Tickets are $65 for adults and $20 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234. All seating is general admission.

Marcus Collins, JC Fisher and John Hagen united in 2009 to form The Texas Tenors. Although all three are true tenors, Fisher's background is in country music, while Collins is a pop singer and Hagen has an opera background.

That diversity allows the three to perform a number of styles of music, much to the delight of their audiences. Their Emmy Award-winning sound has taken them to the top of the Billboard charts.

Each Texas Tenors concert is unique, a mix of popular favorites, Broadway show tunes and other selections that will keep audience toes tapping.

According to an online review of The Texas Tenors' performances in Branson, Missouri: "The Texas Tenors are without a doubt the best show in Branson! If you have the opportunity to see them in concert, anywhere; take advantage of seeing and hearing some of the most talented and gracious entertainers you will ever experience on stage and after the show!

"I have been to hundreds of concerts in my lifetime but never have I had my breath taken away until I heard The Texas Tenors. I still remember the first time I saw them in Branson; I didn't really know much about them, until I heard their incredible voices and I was hooked as a fan for life! I have planned vacations and special occasions around seeing them in concert and it is still never enough! I want to introduce their music to everyone I know and share them with the world!"