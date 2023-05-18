The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday it has hired Susan Davenport, senior vice president and chief economic development officer for the Greater Houston Partnership (GHP), as its new president and CEO. Davenport will start on July 10.

For the past five years, Davenport has led the formation and implementation of a regional, domestic and international economic development strategy for Houston’s 12-county region.

“Susan has the experience and skillset that make this an incredibly exciting hire to announce,” Seth McKinney, chair of the BVEDC’s board of directors, said in a statement. “Susan has a 20-year track record of success working with local, regional and state governments as well as tier 1 research universities to bring jobs and innovation to many different sized markets.”

The BVEDC held a national search this spring to find and recruit an established executive to lead the organization. Davenport was selected from dozens of candidates.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the BVEDC and contribute to the growth and prosperity of this vibrant region,” Davenport said in a release. “I look forward to working with the talented team and collaborating with our partners to attract, retain, and foster businesses that will create jobs and enhance the economic landscape of the Brazos Valley.”