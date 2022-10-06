BVDEC, TEES to host Belgian tech companies next week

Representatives from 11 companies in Belgium and three Belgian-related business entities will come to Bryan-College Station for a two-day mission next week aimed at exploring opportunities to enter the United States marketplace in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) and the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) will host the international technology mission Tuesday and Wednesday.

These missions with Belgian tech companies began in 2009 with the most recent mission occurring in March. Since the missions began, over 300 companies have come to the Brazos Valley and some have made roots in Bryan-College Station.

“We’re especially excited, too, about the collaboration and reciprocation between the companies because our Brazos Valley companies will also have opportunities to explore direct investment in Belgium,” said Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of BVEDC. “That reciprocal relationship is really the key to the success of this mission with us marking the 14th anniversary of this mission.”

The mission will include meetings with local companies, groups from A&M, and others to look for investment opportunities in the Brazos Valley, Prochaska said.

Part of next week’s mission will include a grand opening tour of Orthodyne’s new offices and laboratory in College Station in partnership with A&M. Orthodyne is a Belgian-based gas chromatography company that launched its U.S. subsidiary in November 2021. Prochaska said Orthodyne is a “perfect example” of the missions’ success over the years.

“This relationship dates back several years and they have been involved in our International Gateway program and have been involved in really exploring expansion in the Brazos Valley for quite some time, so this will be a wonderful time to celebrate that decision to join us and join the business community in the Brazos Valley during this mission,” Prochaska said.

TEES officials will showcase A&M’s engineering and research enterprise across the A&M system and what is available in the Brazos Valley, according to Saurabh Biswas, TEES’ executive director for commercialization and entrepreneurship.

Hopeful outcomes from meetings with the Belgian tech companies, Biswas said, include agreeing to research partnerships, building contacts at international programs, and having some companies start branches in the Brazos Valley.

“Our goal is to start new relationships with those who are coming to us for the first time and expanding the relationships with those who have come before,” Biswas said. “Orthodyne is a great example because they have been here, they know our ecosystem, they know who to work with, and that has led to this grand opening that is going to happen next week.”

Biswas noted the Belgian companies that visit are often seeking to expand to the United States and build an American technology partner.

“Hopefully we will have one or two of these companies planning to stay back and planning to grow either the U.S. arm of the company or they just open a new entity and we can grow those companies locally here,” Biswas said.

Looking ahead to 2023, Prochaska said there will be opportunities for Brazos Valley companies to visit Belgium and do the same thing Belgian companies have experienced in the Brazos Valley.

“The idea behind it is the Belgian group would come one year and then the next year the Brazos Valley companies would visit Belgium,” Prochaska said.