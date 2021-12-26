Buyers rush to snap up rural Texas properties

Rural land sales in Texas continue to soar as buyers rush to purchase property for subdivisions, investments, farming or bucolic retreats, according to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University.

Sales statewide surged to 9,331 in the third quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago, and the average price per acre jumped nearly 25 percent to $3,717.

The research center divides Texas into regions and grouped Austin, Waco and the Hill Country together. Sales and average prices there were both up more than 30 percent in the three months that ended Sept. 30, with more than 160,000 acres sold.

“If you want property in this region, take a number,” research economist Charles Gilliland said in a statement. “Brokers have buyers lined up.”

Some of the acreage is being broken up into tracts for subdivisions as demand for homes surges, he said. Ranch and crop land is also sought after.

Investors and speculators are snapping up chunks, too.