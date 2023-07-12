A growing number of luxury apartment complexes have recently been built in both Bryan and College Station, but the financial viability of these projects has come into question as housing costs continue to rise.

On July 1, the company that funded the construction of the Park West apartment complex failed to pay the total payment on several bonds, according to a July 3 public notice.

The company, NCCD-College Station Properties LLC, could only pay just over $11 million of the $15.5 million-plus total due on July 1, according to the notice. Of the $11 million-plus paid on July 1, most was used to pay the nearly $9.5 million of interest while only a little under $2.5 million went to the principal payment.

The accounting firm Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP released an audit on NCCD in June 2022 stating that NCCD could be forced to “cease operations” if the debt was not refinanced or revenue was not increased, according to an article by Bloomberg.

On Wednesday, however, NCCD released its June leasing report for Park West apartments in which 99.94% of the 3,400-plus beds had been listed as pre-leased for fall 2023. This means that only two of the beds remained unleased compared to the nearly 150 beds left open in fall 2022.

The Park West apartments, located southeast of Texas A&M University, are just one example of the luxury apartment complexes that have taken the national real estate market by storm as a record number of Americans struggle to pay rent, according to a June Yahoo Finance article.

The Rev apartment complex is the most recent addition to the College Station skyline, one that has become dominated by new highrises in recent years. According to the Rev’s website, the monthly rent for a single 356 square-foot studio apartment will be almost double Zillow’s estimated median rent for similar apartments in College Station at $1,650 a month.

This same trend can be seen in Bryan as five new “luxury” apartment complexes have been built in the area since 2018 with several more on the way, according to the city of Bryan.

The overall median rent for a single-bed, single-bath unit from one of these new luxury apartments is around $1,176, according to prices listed online. This is hundreds of dollars more a month than the overall average median rent for an apartment in Bryan, according to Zillow.com.

The median rent for all apartments in Bryan and College Station also has gone up over $100 in the past year alone, according to Zillow. This has left many local residents struggling to keep up with rent prices as the local market continues to cater more toward students, local housing activist Tre Watson said.

“Everything is a lot more expensive here,” he said. “For renters who aren’t financially well off as some people, they’re paying almost twice as much in rent as they would have paid 10 years ago for an apartment that’s barely being updated.”

Watson, who is the president of Young Dems BCS, a member of the Historical Preservation Committee of College Station and involved in the local African American Museum, said the current housing situation seems to be having a greater impact on some demographics than others.

“It’s making College Station even more white,” Watson said. “It’s basically because of A&M and I think it took away a lot of the Black home ownership. … Like the College Hill neighborhood near Golden Corral off University and the Washington Chapel neighborhood near Texas [Avenue].”

According to U.S. Census data, Black residents make up 8% of the College Station population while only 3.2% of A&M’s student population is Black. Watson said that he doesn’t think the city is actively trying to take away housing from minority locals, but that the real estate market is more focused on providing more expensive student housing.

“It has a lot to do with A&M; A&M being our biggest force in our area,” Watson said. “It’s bringing a lot more people here. … With all those students living here, they have to have somewhere to stay and A&M is allowing College Station to find those places instead of finding them themselves.”

The solution, Watson said, is for A&M to be more serious about housing its student population instead of continuing to push out the surrounding locals.

“They’re getting bigger, they’re eating up all of those areas,” Watson said. “I think A&M needs to take care of their students a little bit better than what they’re doing as far as building housing that students would want to move to. … So, I think taking initiative in that, I really feel like that’s pretty much what we should do. And the city should encourage A&M to do that as well.”