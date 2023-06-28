Mark Dudley attended his first Rotary Club meeting in 1978 as a Bryan High School football player. Forty-five years later, he was awarded the lifetime business achievement by the Bryan Rotary Club.

“I want to thank God and all of you for allowing my family and our business to grow up in your loving arms,” Dudley said in a speech prepared for Wednesday's event. “It has been truly wonderful.”

Established in 1921, the Bryan Rotary Club is a service organization comprised of local business and professional men and women.

The annual Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards, established in 1994, is a collaboration between the Bryan Rotary Club and the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. Wednesday's event at the Ice House on Main recognized and honored the Brazos County’s fastest-growing private companies and the affect they have on the community.

At the 2023 Bryan Rotary 10 Business Performance Awards, Dudley Construction was honored with the Anco Insurance Award for Lifetime Business Achievement. The company, founded in 1992, saw sales grow 133.37% from 2020-22.

“I was shocked to be notified of [the award]” Dudley said. “I love the Brazos Valley and I like building, so building Brazos Valley is what I’m about. [I’m] very excited by it and just very humble.”

Dudley, a seventh-generation Texan, moved from Iola to College Station in 1966 and remembers when the city limit sign read “population: 10,000.”

“One of the joys in my life has been to watch the new population count be put up on the city limit signs,” Dudley’s speech read. “It was a measure of our collective progress.”

Less than 10 years after graduating from Texas A&M University, Dudley founded Dudley Construction, LLC. The company has completed several assignments in the Brazos Valley, ranging from infrastructure to plant projects.

Dudley has spent his entire life, except for a four-year absence after graduation, in the Brazos Valley.

“It is a wonderful place to live,” he wrote in the speech. “Always exceptionally low levels of unemployment, warm, friendly people with a strong work ethic and a high level of intellect. Progressive people, open to all comers. You did not need to be born in Bryan or College Station to feel at home.”

Alisyn Hargett joined Dudley Construction 20 years ago while looking for work at a family value-oriented company.

“He tries to hire people, or he does hire people, that want to be with their families during the week,” she said. “He doesn’t go around the country or nation to secure work. He does stuff locally so employees can be involved with their families, not just on the weekend.”

After 57 years in the Bryan-College Station community, the people are what inspire Dudley to keep working.

“I like being involved,” he said. “I like being involved in what’s going on in the community. I’ve got a strong group of people that work with me and I want to make sure they have a good place to work every day.”

Dudley’s determination and ethics make him stand out among other business owners, said his younger sister, Marsha Hinef.

“He always makes sure when he’s doing his business that he has his values and he’s putting it first,” she said. “He’s not cutting corners or anything like that.”

Several of Dudley’s projects have been in collaboration with Bryan school district to work on structures in which he attended school, including Fannin and SFA, which Dudley Construction remodeled into the new Bryan Administration Building.

After finishing the SFA makeover, Dudley attended an open house with former students of the high school.

“On that open house day, I was able to hear the stories of earlier generations, stories of idyllic lives,” he wrote. “Lived out in this wonderful valley and adding them to my own idyllic upbringing, it only cemented for me how fortunate we are to live in this valley.”