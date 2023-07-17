Bryan and College Station families were provided with hot meals and school supplies Monday as part of the first stop on H-E-B’s Summer of Sharing tour.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief team hosted a drive-through mobile kitchen in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank. The event took place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Brazos Event Center, serving families from both Bryan and College Station school districts.

While this is the first year that the program includes Bryan, Lacey Dalcour of H-E-B Public Affairs said before the event that the program has been established for a while but only recently expanded.

“H-E-B has a program that’s been going on for a number of years only in San Antonio called the Summer of Sharing,” Dalcour said. “For the first time this year, we expanded to the Houston area and it’s kicking off here in Bryan-College Station. … We chose this because of the incredible relationship we’ve had with [the Brazos Valley Food Bank] over the many, many years that we’ve been working together.”

For those who signed up to participate, Dalcour said families can expect food, school supplies and more.

“Families can expect to receive a warm meal of meatballs, gravy, potatoes, green beans, and bread,” she said prior to the event. “In addition to a warm meal to take home, we also have a box of perishable and non-perishable food items for them to take. As well as school supplies to help them get ready for that kickoff of school coming right around the corner.”

Dalcour said the reason that H-E-B partners with other organizations to host seasonal events like the Summer of Sharing is simple.

“As a food retailer, H-E-B is committed to serving our communities because it’s the right thing to do, and we’re able to do it,” she said. “In 2022 alone, we donated over 32.6 million pounds of food, which is 20-plus million meals for families across the state of Texas and we’re super proud of that. … So this is sort of an expansion of that program by doing a Summer of Giving and providing our communities [with] extra-needed essentials.”

With a little less than four hours to go before the event started, Brazos Valley Food Bank Operations Director Ebony Knight said they already had two-thirds of the expected 1,000 families signed up to participate.

“This event was extra special because we were going to serve 1,000 families in two-and-a-half hours,” Knight said. “We’ve got 700 pre-registered families that we’re expecting to see. Keep in mind this is geared towards families that have school-age children in the Bryan-College Station area.

“Our pantries are seeing increased visitors, increased need and we are seeing depleted resources here at the food bank. This is a wonderful opportunity where we are able to partner with H-E-B and kind of add some additional food and school supplies to this community.”

Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Manager Shannon Avila said that along with the meals and school supplies, they were also going to distribute resources for families on how to receive assistance throughout the year.

“We’re a regional warehouse which means that we primarily distribute to other partners,” Avila said. “Here in Bryan-College Station, there are eight different food pantries that are open Monday through Saturday each week. … What we’ll be doing is passing out information along with these boxes so that folks know all of the local resources to get food”

For those interested in volunteering, Avila said that they can visit the Brazos Valley Food Bank website to schedule a time to come in.

“You can help sort and pack stuff here in the volunteer center,” she said. “You can help pull orders and work on inventory issues in the warehouse. You can even garden if that’s your thing. So, there are lots of different ways that you can get involved.”

In a statement provided to The Eagle, Clay Falls, Bryan school district executive director of communications and public affairs, said they appreciated that H-E-B and the local food bank are providing valuable resources for local families and students.

“The Brazos Valley community is very generous, and we appreciate our community partners who provide additional support to our students and families,” Falls said. “Bryan ISD has a long-standing partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank. We partner with them for the KBTX Food For Families Food Drive each December. This is a district-wide event with all of our campuses working to help our neighbors during the holiday season and address food insecurity.”