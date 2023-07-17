Bryan is the first stop on H-E-B’s Mobile Kitchen which will provide local families with hot meals, school supplies and more this evening.

H-E-B’s Hunger Relief will be hosting the drive-through event in partnership with the Brazos Valley Food Bank as part of the company’s Summer of Sharing tour. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center located at 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

The event will serve families and children from both Bryan and College Station school districts. Families who want to participate are asked to register through the Brazos Valley Food Bank website via this link.

The H-E-B Summer of Sharing tour will take place throughout August and will also make stops in Conroe and San Antonio.

According to H-E-B, the tour will ultimately help over 4,000 families.