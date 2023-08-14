When Taylor and Brandon Carlson found out they would be having fraternal triplets, Taylor said she and her husband had very different reactions.

“It was really overwhelming,” she said. “I’m crying. I’m like, this is so scary. This is so high risk. How are we going to handle three babies? How are we going to afford three babies? … Brandon was much more like laughing, making jokes. He [was] like, ‘Wow, buy one get two free.’”

On the ride home from that sonogram visit, at just seven weeks into the pregnancy, Brandon said that was when reality finally hit him.

“I was very overwhelmed and thinking about those things as well, but we had had a history of loss when it came to getting pregnant and so for us to be in this situation and to truly feel as though God had blessed us with these three amazing babies was awesome,” he said.

Around 26 weeks later, in February, Willis, Hadleigh and Haven Carlson were born at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, becoming the first triplets ever delivered in the hospital’s almost 10-year history.

Being born at 33 and 34 weeks, Taylor said she was glad that they did not have to travel very far while the babies stayed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for a few days.

“I think it allowed me to make it as far in my pregnancy as I did because I wasn’t so stressed about the what-ifs of being across the state or two hours away at Texas Children’s [Hospital] or what would we do if one came home and two were still in the NICU,” she said.

Having lived in College Station for around 15 years, Brandon said he was confident in the caregivers at Baylor Scott & White.

“Baylor Scott & White was just the first provider that I went to,” he said. “I had some good recommendations for some colleagues that I worked with at A&M and thankfully we stayed with Baylor Scott & White all the way through. The level of care that we received with the medical staff here and both our pediatricians that were there were just tremendous.”

Amy Brunt, a doctor of Neonatology and Pediatrics at Baylor Scott & White, said a lot of preparation went into preparing for the triplets’ delivery.

“It was really a team effort,” she said in a video provided by the hospital. “We had three sets of teams in the delivery room. It was a planned delivery and then we knew that those babies were going to come to the NICU. So [it was] all hands on deck.”

One of the main reasons Brunt said the hospital was able to care for the Carlson family was because they are the only level three NICU in the area.

“We are able to provide care to babies born as low as 23 weeks gestation,” she said. “What this means for a family is comfort [and] peace. It’s knowing that their baby is being cared for, they don’t have to travel long distances to go see their baby or to interact with the medical team.”

As the hospital prepared, Brandon said he and his wife were given a tour of the facility where their children would be taken care of.

“They enabled us to go through the facility to actually see the different isolettes where the babies were going to be,” he said. “They were already labeled and ready to go in December and for us to make it to February was really a cool situation.”

When it came to finally bringing the three babies home, Taylor said a lot of additional planning went into it.

“There’s not words that can describe how cool it is to watch them kind of grow and develop and change, but there are a lot of logistics that you have to manage,” she said. “Can we fit three rear-facing car seats in my vehicle? How are we going to do that long term? How do you fit three cribs in a room and be able to walk in between each crib to be able to get kids in and out?”

The number one question they get as parents of three young triplets, Brandon said, is about whether they are able to get any sleep.

“The answer is no, however, we have learned how to modify,” Brandon said.

“We feel like right now we kind of pass the baton and when one finally goes to sleep they let the other simply know it’s their turn to wake up,” Taylor added.

Overall, Taylor and Brandon said having triplets means that their family is like a team.

“We always have a crew; there’s always somebody to do stuff with,” Taylor said.

“I’m an only child and so this whole experience is very new to me,” Brandon said. “Getting the chance to walk through as a father and to see how the relationships develop between all three of them is going to be something that’s really unique.”