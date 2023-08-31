The YMCA of Central Texas approved the establishment of a location in the Bryan-College Station area during its Wednesday meeting.

Approval came after over a decade of work by former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney, who helped establish the local founder group needed to advocate for the new location. Before a physical location is opened, the local founding group must still raise funds that will be used to establish a storefront location, Mooney said.

“The next step will be that, along with representatives from Central Texas Y, members of our founders group will do what’s called a niche study,” he said. “Our goal is to as quickly as possible raise $300,000, which will be matched by Central Texas Y, at which point we will find or sign a lease for a storefront. … That will be determined in part by the programs that we feel we can immediately begin.”

So far, Mooney said that they have raised over $50,000 and that, once established, it will be the first time since the 1950s that a YMCA will be open in the community. The first one having been located at the YMCA building still standing on Texas A&M University’s campus.

“So, the YMCA was in operation in the YMCA building from 1914 to 1950,” he said. “The YMCA was never restored for its original purpose on campus. Instead, the building was renovated and now it’s used for classrooms, and it’s used for offices for the faculty senate. … The Y had a presence here for many years, at least 36 years, but then as the university got larger, that building could no longer meet the demand for the number of students who were here.”

Once established, a new location would offer a wide variety of services for residents both young and old, Mooney said.

“The YMCA isn’t the Y that your grandparents might remember,” he said. “It’s not just pools. It’s not just gyms. The Y provides after-school care. It provides day care. It does things with regards to senior citizens, 55 and older, who may need physical therapy or just physical activity. … The idea is that the Y is going to be there for you and so that’s one of the reasons why we’re trying to bring it back.”

Mooney said the current lack of a physical location is not going to slow the founding group down.

“We’re going to utilize some facilities that already exist, some buildings that already exist,” he said. “We’re looking at, for example, where the Children’s Museum is located by the Stella Hotel right now. … Those rooms are going to become available, and we very well may end up starting our day care there.”

A former St. Joseph’s Hospital senior citizens center located nearby may also be used, Mooney said.

“We’re working right now with St. Joseph’s and the folks who own that building to be able to come in there and utilize that same area that St. Joseph’s was using and restore those services to that particular group. … I’m having conversations with HOAs right now about providing swim lessons at their pools and other activities during the summers and even late into early fall and late spring.”

While there is no strict deadline for when the $300,000 funds are needed, YMCA of Central Texas Marketing Officer Laura Arredondo said they and the local founding group are aiming to have the funds by March.

“It’s not that we’re not going to if they don’t do it by then,” she said. “It’s just that we’re setting a goal for ourselves to try to do it by then. They feel very confident that they’re going to have it way earlier than that.”

Arredondo said that the YMCA of Central Texas has been discussing a Brazos Valley location for years and is glad to see it finally come to fruition.

“It’s been a while, a few things happened, you know, COVID happened, a few things got in the way, but we’ve never not wanted this opportunity,” she said. “We feel there’s a lot that we can bring to the community. … We’ve been very excited about this opportunity and really look forward to creating a really big partnership and doing more for not just Bryan-College Station, but from Central Texas across to you guys.”

Mooney said serving his community has always been the driving force behind advocating for a local YMCA.

“I benefited from the YMCA growing up and I know what that can mean for my community,” he said. “I served our community as mayor and that same dedication to wanting my city to benefit from good things, to have a great quality of life, this is part of it. I believe a YMCA will enhance the quality of life that we have here.”

YMCA of Central Texas is based in Round Rock and operates YMCAs in Waco and Arlington in addition to Round Rock.