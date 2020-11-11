Business owners meet with College Station staff members for first Business Over Breakfast

College Station mayor Karl Mooney spoke to the group and agreed with Stafford, pointing out that a couple of past attempts to form a small business advisory council have failed.

“You’ve got to just drop the competitiveness and say ‘we’re in it to survive,’” Mooney said, “because many of you know there are businesses in town that did not survive, and there are others that are still wondering if they’re going to make it.”

Audience Media Group is in charge of marketing and consulting for Santa’s Wonderland, and is therefore engaged with the Christmas in College Station effort. Ross said that since College Station is already a major holiday destination in the state, he thinks the city’s partnership with Santa’s Wonderland could help make the area a top Christmas destination in the country.

Getting involved with the Christmas in College Station effort was easy, owner and operator of Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill Holly Johnston said after the Tuesday meeting. Johnston said she plans to encourage businesses near her to engage in the campaign through a group event. She said she’s also looking forward to attending future Business Over Breakfast meetings.

“I think it’s a great thing that the city is trying to figure out how to help businesses here,” she said.