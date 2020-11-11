Business owners meet with College Station staff members for first Business Over Breakfast

Business owners learned about how to get involved in the new Christmas in College Station campaign and voiced concerns about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting them at College Station’s first “Business Over Breakfast” meeting.
The kickoff breakfast is meant to be a time of discussion and collaboration, Director of Economic Development Natalie Ruiz told dozens of business leaders, council members and city staff in attendance on Tuesday at the meeting in the Reveille Ballroom in the Embassy Suites.
“I really want this to be much more organic and not a situation where we’re presenting different ideas to you,” Ruiz explained, “I want us to talk about and have an open dialogue about how, as business leaders, we can support each other.”
The event comes after an October city council meeting when elected officials discussed starting a small business advisory board but ultimately opted to initiate regular informal gatherings for now and later decide if a formal board is necessary. The Christmas in College Station campaign, which is a series of events and specials in an effort to make the city a destination for holiday festivities, was approved by council at the end of September. Leaders hope it will provide a boost to the local economy after months of financial challenges caused by the pandemic.
The Christmas in College Station campaign includes a partnership with Santa’s Wonderland and Visit College Station, the city’s new tourism division under the Economic Development Department.
Santa’s Wonderland brings more than 300,000 visitors annually, with 84% being people who visit from outside a 50-mile radius.
The partnership with the park will give the city access to email addresses of previous ticket buyers so College Station can promote Christmas in College Station deals to them.
So far, more than 20 hotels have signed up to offer a discounted rate or package during the holiday season as part of the effort. There are more than 50 businesses across the city involved in the campaign, Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles said. Others who want to offer specials that the city will promote as part of Christmas in College Station must get connected by Nov. 20.
Events throughout the campaign include a For King & Country concert, a Holiday Artisan Market and outdoor movies.
“A big part of our thinking behind these events was that we’ve been hurting this year and our local restaurants and retailers need that extra support,” Visit College Station Events Manager Kendra Davis said. “So that’s what we’ve been trying to do is really support local and hone in on that.”
Support Local Journalism
Some business owners used the breakfast meeting to engage in a lively discussion about the challenges they’ve faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Jim Ross, owner of Audience Media Group, said during the meeting that he thinks the city has not been responsive enough to the needs of business owners during the pandemic and expressed interest in the city forming a formal group of business leaders. Scott Logan, general manager of Grand Station Entertainment, said it has become difficult to operate under COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Following the meeting, Logan said Business Over Breakfast was a good opportunity for small business leaders to communicate. Ross said he sees the event as a great first step, but he wants to see something more structured in the future.
“We need for our small businesses, and our businesses in general, to have a stronger voice in the city of College Station,” Ross said.
Brazos Valley Hospitality Association President Greg Stafford countered some points made in the discussion, saying he thinks that if business leaders want to have their voice heard they should come together themselves rather than asking the city to form a group. Stafford, who is also general manager at the Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center, said he has found the city staff and council to be helpful.
College Station mayor Karl Mooney spoke to the group and agreed with Stafford, pointing out that a couple of past attempts to form a small business advisory council have failed.
“You’ve got to just drop the competitiveness and say ‘we’re in it to survive,’” Mooney said, “because many of you know there are businesses in town that did not survive, and there are others that are still wondering if they’re going to make it.”
Audience Media Group is in charge of marketing and consulting for Santa’s Wonderland, and is therefore engaged with the Christmas in College Station effort. Ross said that since College Station is already a major holiday destination in the state, he thinks the city’s partnership with Santa’s Wonderland could help make the area a top Christmas destination in the country.
Getting involved with the Christmas in College Station effort was easy, owner and operator of Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill Holly Johnston said after the Tuesday meeting. Johnston said she plans to encourage businesses near her to engage in the campaign through a group event. She said she’s also looking forward to attending future Business Over Breakfast meetings.
“I think it’s a great thing that the city is trying to figure out how to help businesses here,” she said.
The next Business Over Breakfast meeting will be held in January. For more information on both initiatives, visit grow.cstx.gov/breakfast.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.