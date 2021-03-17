Business leaders, analysts offer insights into Brazos Valley's economic recovery

The hotel relies heavily on group business, and event organizers have repeatedly delayed bookings, he said last week.

“Last year, 2020, was a really, really rough year — within a few days, we had to furlough most of our staff and closed our doors for over two months. We couldn’t sustain the cost of operating,” Stafford said. “There just was no business in the market.”

Stafford said the fall was better than the spring and summer but still a struggle, with the return of A&M football games at a reduced attendance capacity.

He said that so far in 2021, the level of individual, family and small group travel and business has picked up. Even after the statewide lifting of virus-related mandates earlier this month, Stafford said the A&M hotel still has capacity limits in its meeting rooms and restaurants as well as other health protocols. The university has a mask mandate in place.

“In the beginning of 2021, one of the things that has happened is we’re beginning to see more individual travelers. The pace of individual travel bookings has increased enormously,” Stafford said. “Our business was much better in January than we thought it would be, and much better in February and March so far than we thought it would be. Every month I’ve had to keep increasing my forecast.”