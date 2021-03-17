Business leaders, analysts offer insights into Brazos Valley's economic recovery

With many people feeling hopeful as the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations increases, economists and business leaders are working to estimate the pace and timetable for full economic recovery in and beyond the Brazos Valley.
Several economic data points show a local and statewide economy that’s in considerably better shape than spring 2020, but still some distance away from pre-pandemic conditions. The local unemployment rate is 5.4%, which is considerably lower than early in the pandemic but still much higher than the 2.7% rate at the start of last year.
Greg Stafford, general manager of the Doug Pitcock ’49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, said in a phone interview last week that he believes an “aggressive recovery effort” is needed, because the region’s hotel industry struggled relative to other markets even before the pandemic. He said financial investments in tourism would help the area’s economy overall.
“We need to recover not just to where we were, because we were last. We don’t want to recover just to be last, but to be better than that,” Stafford said. “The good news is we have terrific assets, a world-class university, some excellent attractions, and we have money. Let’s use money to recover this destination.”
Last spring, Stafford said, the hotel temporarily closed after it lost more than 90% of its business, one month after a strong February 2020.
The hotel relies heavily on group business, and event organizers have repeatedly delayed bookings, he said last week.
“Last year, 2020, was a really, really rough year — within a few days, we had to furlough most of our staff and closed our doors for over two months. We couldn’t sustain the cost of operating,” Stafford said. “There just was no business in the market.”
Stafford said the fall was better than the spring and summer but still a struggle, with the return of A&M football games at a reduced attendance capacity.
He said that so far in 2021, the level of individual, family and small group travel and business has picked up. Even after the statewide lifting of virus-related mandates earlier this month, Stafford said the A&M hotel still has capacity limits in its meeting rooms and restaurants as well as other health protocols. The university has a mask mandate in place.
“In the beginning of 2021, one of the things that has happened is we’re beginning to see more individual travelers. The pace of individual travel bookings has increased enormously,” Stafford said. “Our business was much better in January than we thought it would be, and much better in February and March so far than we thought it would be. Every month I’ve had to keep increasing my forecast.”
He said the summer forecast looks strong assuming case numbers fall and the number of vaccinated individuals continues its rise.
“I think, by the fall, the demand is going to be back near 2019 levels,” Stafford said.
Two Texas A&M Private Enterprise Research Center economists, Dennis Jansen and Andrew Rettenmaier, said in a Zoom interview last week that December’s local nonfarm employment figure and real taxable sales were near 95% of pre-pandemic levels, and they noted that without the pandemic-induced recession, trends indicated that current figures would not just match but exceed last February’s numbers.
Nationally, the leisure and hospitality and air transportation industries’ employment figures trail other industries such as manufacturing and retail trade, showing that hospitality has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Nationwide, employment in that industry is only at 80% of pre-pandemic levels, Rettenmaier said.
Economists and other observers are interested to see the fiscal and public health impacts of the lifting of capacity limits and mask mandates. Jansen said he didn’t think the lifting of mandates would hurt businesses economically, though he noted that the way various places handle mask requirements could antagonize one group or another group of potential customers.
“A restaurant can open and we can lift the restrictions and even lift the mask rule, and that might get more people to show up — but it might get people who prefer to see other customers walking in the door with masks on to not come,” Jansen said. “At the end of the day, you can lift the restrictions, but behavior is whatever people decide to do.”
Looking forward, Jansen said fuller recovery will hinge on a wide range of factors, including progress against the virus and accompanying consumer behavior. He said observers wanting to gauge economic health in the coming months should monitor employment and unemployment figures and well as sales numbers.
“If employment isn’t above where it was last February, much less equal to it, there’s a sense in which we haven’t really totally recovered from the recession,” Jansen said, adding that retail sales and taxable sales figures are also still down.
Local and statewide economic data is available at perc.tamu.edu.