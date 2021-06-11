 Skip to main content
Bush Library to hold wreath-laying ceremony in honor of former president's birthday
Capt. Gabe Stewart, left, and Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris place a wreath near the gravesite of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush during a ceremony Saturday morning attended by the Bush grandchildren and their spouses. The ceremony was part of a birthday celebration for the couple. George H.W. Bush was born June 12, 1924 and Barbara Bush was born June 8, 1925. 

A military guard honor will lay a wreath at former President George H.W. Bush's grave at the Bush Library on Saturday in honor of his birthday.

Bush, who died in 2018, would've been 97 on Saturday.

The event will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and is open to the public. The event will include the playing of taps by a bugler and a prayer to conclude the ceremony.

The Bush family will be represented by Pierce Bush, George H.W.'s grandson.

