Bush Library to close next week because of COVID surge in Brazos County
alert

George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum Reopening

Visitors enter the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The museum reopened to the public on Thursday with limited hours and capacity after closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets must be purchased in advance at bush41.org.

 Cassie Stricker

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will close to the public starting Monday because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, library officials announced Friday.

Refunds will be offered for museum admission tickets already purchased.

The Bush Family gravesite and the museum grounds, including the pond, will remain open to the public.

The museum remains open today through Sunday.

For more information, visit bush41.org.

