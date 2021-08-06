Bush Library to close next week because of COVID surge in Brazos County

EAGLE STAFF REPORT
The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will close to the public starting Monday because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County, library officials announced Friday.
Refunds will be offered for museum admission tickets already purchased.
The Bush Family gravesite and the museum grounds, including the pond, will remain open to the public.
The museum remains open today through Sunday.
For more information, visit bush41.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.