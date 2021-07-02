Bush Library reopens to fanfare, out-of-town guests

After more than 15 months, the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum reopened Thursday to local excitement and scores of out-of-town visitors.
Arlington residents Corey and Leslie Buer and their youngest sons, 13-year-old Jorgen and 9-year-old Zachary, took the day to read the museum’s panels and watch the reels outlining Bush’s life, family and long career in public service. Just before his younger brother sat behind the replica of the C&O Oval Office desk, Jorgen said he appreciated learning about the late president’s service in World War II.
“I wanted to learn how President Bush impacted our country and about what his life was like,” Jorgen said.
Warren Finch, library and museum director, estimated that he is the happiest person in the Bryan-College Station now that he gets to welcome visitors after the lengthy pandemic-induced hiatus. Finch said capacity is initially limited to 43 visitors at a time, with plans to expand hours and capacity in the coming weeks if COVID-19 conditions in the region and state allow. He expects the library will likely host in-person events by the fall.
“President and Mrs. Bush made a mark on this community, and the library has also — and now that they’re both gone, this library has become very much a part of their legacy,” Finch said. “It’s been hard being closed, and I’m just so happy it’s open again. Thank you to the community for supporting us while we’ve been closed.”
Finch said the library’s staff members have been processing records requests and otherwise kept busy on a range of artifact processing projects, but are thrilled to be reopening to the public.
College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell described the library and museum one of the city and region’s major tourist attractions, and said she hoped people from near and far take the opportunity to learn about President and Mrs. Bush’s life and commitment to service.
“With all of the various events happening here in College Station, I know the staff and volunteers are also so excited to see people coming through their front doors again,” Harvell said. “For our locals, be sure you go out and explore yourselves — there are a lot of brand new displays for y’all to enjoy.”
The museum features new exhibits “Oceans of Plastic,” a collection of art made from plastics acquired along beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast, and “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship.”
As her family moved through the museum, Leslie Buer said she was particularly moved by one of Bush’s quotes reflecting on the end of World War II: “I remember thinking about all my buddies who had died, and I remember squeezing Bar’s hand and thanking God one more time for letting me live to see this day,” the Bush quote read.
“It made a difference when he was president, knowing what he was doing, thinking about it on that personal level,” Leslie said after rereading the quote aloud.
Corey Buer said he recently read 41: A Portrait of My Father, George W. Bush’s 2014 book, which factored in the family decision to drive three hours south from Arlington.
“It was fascinating and I learned a lot, and I realized the museum was here in College Station, not too far away,” he said, before adding that he also valued what he described as Bush’s ability to compromise and work across differences. “I appreciate his sense of duty and love of country. I think it’s inspiring and to me, that’s what America stands for.”
Inside the museum, unvaccinated visitors over age 2 are required to wear a face mask, and masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. On Thursday, there were numerous masked and unmasked patrons.
The Bush Library and Museum is at 1000 George Bush Drive West in College Station. The museum is now open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Finch said, and he added that tickets are also available for this coming Monday. Tickets can be found at Bush41.org.