Bush Library reopens to fanfare, out-of-town guests

Finch said the library’s staff members have been processing records requests and otherwise kept busy on a range of artifact processing projects, but are thrilled to be reopening to the public.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

College Station Councilwoman Linda Harvell described the library and museum one of the city and region’s major tourist attractions, and said she hoped people from near and far take the opportunity to learn about President and Mrs. Bush’s life and commitment to service.

“With all of the various events happening here in College Station, I know the staff and volunteers are also so excited to see people coming through their front doors again,” Harvell said. “For our locals, be sure you go out and explore yourselves — there are a lot of brand new displays for y’all to enjoy.”

The museum features new exhibits “Oceans of Plastic,” a collection of art made from plastics acquired along beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast, and “Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship.”

As her family moved through the museum, Leslie Buer said she was particularly moved by one of Bush’s quotes reflecting on the end of World War II: “I remember thinking about all my buddies who had died, and I remember squeezing Bar’s hand and thanking God one more time for letting me live to see this day,” the Bush quote read.