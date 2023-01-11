 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bush Library Director of Education Shirley Hammond retires

Shirley Hammond, the Director of Education at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, announced her retirement Friday after 21 years at the Bush Library.

During her time at the Bush Library, Hammond helped create new programs aligned with the Texas Education Knowledge and Skills curriculum and used primary sources of the Bush Presidential Records to make lesson plans, according to a release. Hammond also oversaw education docents and Texas A&M student interns of the Education Department.

She also worked with former first lady Barbara Bush to create the “Reading Discovery Distance Learning Program,” which was held annually at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center as local and area students participated as well as a guest author or speaker, according to a release.

The release also noted that Hammond had a hand in other annual programs at the Bush Library, including the Art and Essay Contest, high school days, Juneteenth celebration, Presidents Day, summer camps, Constitution celebration, Bush Library Storytellers Guild and the Chemistry Road Show.

Hammond holds a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University.

