Bush Library and Museum to reopen July 1

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will reopen July 1 with limited hours and capacity, officials announced Tuesday.

The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Warren Finch, library and museum director. Finch said 43 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time under the initial capacity limits.

Tickets will be made available "in the coming days" at Bush41.org, according to a press release. Groups will be initially limited to six people. Finch said in a phone interview Tuesday morning that he expects capacity limits to increase over time, and that there is no timetable to bring back in-person events inside the library and museum, a pre-pandemic staple.

"For me and for our staff, we're so happy to be reopening," Finch said. "We see this as our mission, both our education mission and the museum, to allow people to come in and experience American history. President Bush was involved in almost every aspect of American history, from before World War II until his death a couple years ago. We believe it's a great museum, a great story and a great legacy, and we want to let people see it — and we want to see people."