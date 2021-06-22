Bush Library and Museum to reopen July 1

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will reopen July 1 with limited hours and capacity, officials announced Tuesday.
The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Warren Finch, library and museum director. Finch said 43 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time under the initial capacity limits.
Tickets will be made available "in the coming days" at Bush41.org, according to a press release. Groups will be initially limited to six people. Finch said in a phone interview Tuesday morning that he expects capacity limits to increase over time, and that there is no timetable to bring back in-person events inside the library and museum, a pre-pandemic staple.
"For me and for our staff, we're so happy to be reopening," Finch said. "We see this as our mission, both our education mission and the museum, to allow people to come in and experience American history. President Bush was involved in almost every aspect of American history, from before World War II until his death a couple years ago. We believe it's a great museum, a great story and a great legacy, and we want to let people see it — and we want to see people."
The museum closed for in-person visitors in mid-March of 2020, Finch said. He said some staff worked in the building and others worked remotely. He said library staff members have been processing records requests and have otherwise "kept busy" on a variety of digitization and artifact processing projects, even without visitors in the building.
A press release states that the museum and library, along with its governing agency, the National Archives and Records Administration, will monitor local pandemic conditions and gauge when to open the museum at full time and capacity.
Unvaccinated visitors over age 2 will be required to wear a face mask, and masks will be optional for those who are fully vaccinated.
Finch said the museum on July 1 will feature new exhibits "Oceans of Plastic," a collection of art made from plastics acquired along beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast, and "Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Science and Stewardship."
"We know this year has been hard on a lot of people, and we are glad to be able to return to a bit of normalcy again," Finch said.
The Bush Library and Museum is at 1000 George Bush Drive West in College Station.