Bush Library and Museum continues to offer educational programs through virtual resources

Service remains at the core of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s education department, even as a rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted the facility to cancel its public programs and workshops.

“We are here to serve the public, to serve educators, to serve students,” said Shirley Hammond, director of education for the library and museum. “It’s all based on service, and now that we live in the virtual environment, there’s no reason we can’t do that online as well, virtually.”

Resources are available for both elementary and secondary teachers and students through the department’s Premier Education Programs tab at bush41.org/education.

Each of the workshops, she said, is intended as an overview to help people understand the concepts and why they are important to learn. All of the programs are aligned with the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills and focuses on the actions and legislation enacted by the 41st president.

Hammond said Premier Programs connect what happened during Bush’s administration to the Constitution, such as the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“There were actually 50 million people impacted by that, and you can see today how that changed the way our society deals with and helps — again, it’s a service — serve people that have some type of disability, so that they can function and contribute to our society,” she said.

She described it as an “extremely important” piece of legislation that upheld people’s constitutional rights to participate in society without restrictions.

The programs each come with lesson plans for elementary and secondary levels and are downloadable so they can be implemented immediately into any curriculum.

Just like the Americans with Disabilities Act provided access where it was not available before, Hammond said, virtual learning and virtual availability has similarly provided access to educational resources.

“You have access at all times to our website, and to downloading and learning, and that’s very exciting,” she said.

The presidential library and museum’s website also includes upcoming online workshops for elementary and secondary educators on the Bill of Rights, teaching the Constitution and voting rights.

The workshops, hosted by the National Archives and Records Administration, are free on Zoom between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Educators can register for the events at bush41.org/events.

The Bill of Rights workshop for elementary educators is scheduled for Tuesday and will discuss how to engage elementary-age learners in exploring primary sources and teaching the first 10 amendments to the Constitution.

A Bill of Rights workshop for secondary educators is scheduled for Thursday with a focus on analyzing primary sources and incorporating studying the Bill of Rights into curriculum for civic education.

A workshop on the Constitution for elementary educators is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, focusing on the preamble and how the interpretation of “We the People” has changed over time using primary sources.

A voting rights workshop for secondary educators will take place Thursday, July 28 and will use resources “for teaching the dynamic history of the debate over voting rights in the United States,” the event description states. It will discuss how to engage students and look at the role of the Constitution, the states and citizens in democracy.

For more information about the workshops hosted by the National Archives and Records Administration, email civics@nara.gov. The Zoom meeting information will be emailed to registrants the week of the workshop.