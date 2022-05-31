Burleson County Sheriff’s Office identifies man who died at Lake Somerville over weekend

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office identified a man who was found dead on Monday in Lake Somerville near Welch Park.

Jim Cole Jr., 26, of Round Top was identified as the deceased man as officials said an autopsy indicated he likely died from drowning. A final ruling on Cole’s cause of death is pending toxicology results, Sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said they received a report of a body floating around 20 yards off shore at Lake Somerville at approximately 10:33 a.m. on Monday. A worker at Welch Park went into the lake to bring the body back to shore, Sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s officials said it is estimated that Cole was in the water 24-36 hours before his body was found, addingthere were no known witnesses who saw him enter the water. Investigators do not suspect foul play.