An investigation is ongoing after a 12-year-old died after an ATV crash Monday morning, according to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Burleson County Sherriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash on a private property in the 5000 block of County Road 249; located in the Tunis community. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene where the 12-year-old victim was found with life-threatening injuries.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the victim and he was transported by EMS to Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Room in Caldwell. He was later pronounced dead by the Burleson County Justice of the Peace Bill Orsark.

The circumstance and cause of death is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.