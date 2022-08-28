Bump, set, splash: Annual Hog Splash fundraiser returns to Snook to benefit Hospice Brazos Valley

For the 11th year, fundraising for Hospice Brazos Valley got dirty as more than more than 40 teams and even more spectators traveled to Snook for the annual Hog Splash event.

Nine mud volleyball pits were scattered behind Slovacek Sausage’s Snook facility with tents, an extra-large tarp water slide and vendors surrounding the in-ground courts. A total of 45 teams began pool play before the top teams competed in the championship bracket with Sour Apple finishing in first place for the fourth year.

“It’s fun. It’s dirty. It’s a great time. And it’s a great cause,” Mike Kilgore with Areawide Insurance said after one of his team’s games.

The event has a special meaning for him as Hospice Brazos Valley took care of his mother.

“It’s near and dear to me. It’s amazing to support them,” he said.

He said there are people who do not have insurance, cannot afford end of life care, go to treatment or afford a facility who benefit from the work of the nonprofit organization.

The funding the healthcare organization receives from Hog Splash helps support their mission of providing “exceptional” end of life care, Hospice Brazos Valley CEO Lisa McNair said. She said working in nonprofit healthcare and supporting patients has been a passion of hers since she was 22 years old.

She said patients pay a daily rate, but medication, durable medical equipment and hospital beds have gotten more expensive, so the money raised through Hog Splash helps to fill the gap so Hospice can fulfill its mission.

“We don’t make decisions about profits and bottom lines. We make decisions about taking care of that person,” she said. “And we go to extraordinary means to make sure that they’re taken care of. And that’s what this does. This gives us extra resources to be able to do those kinds of things.”

It means a lot, she said, to have businesses and community organizations choose to continue supporting them by participating in the event.

McNair said one of her favorite things about the event is the diversity in people and teams who take part in the event.

“There are so many different representations of people and unique personalities, and yet, they’re all around one common thing of playing in the mud. And I just think it’s fun,” she said.

All the participants are supportive of the Hospice mission, she said, and it allows the organization to reach a different demographic than they normally reach in the hospice field.

“It’s definitely something different and unique in a good way to get people out and raise money for Hospice Brazos Valley,” Logan Maas, marketing manager for Slovacek, said.

“Doing something a little bit different than dressing up and doing something more formal; we actually do the exact opposite.”

Their goal each year is $50,000, she said. The total for this year was still being tallied, she said, but Hospice is grateful for everyone who takes part in the day, whether they have come out every year or this is their first time to experience Hog Splash.

“Every team that signs up, every drink that is purchased, every meal that somebody buys, that goes directly back to support our local community for end of life care,” she said.

McNair highlighted the work the Slovacek team does in organizing and setting up the event and then cleaning up at the end of the day.

“We are just blessed that we are the recipient of what they do,” she said.

Emily Ivey, a member of the Mud, Sweat and Beers team, traveled from Fort Worth specifically to compete with her friends in what has become an annual event for them.

She said it is a fun way to hang out with her friends and said the atmosphere is fun with everyone, no matter which team they are on, encouraging others and giving high fives.

Her favorite thing is the first splash in the water, saying it is something she simultaneously hates and loves.

Like Kilgore, she said, the event means a little more because of the cause it supports.

“I’ve had family in hospice care, so you see the time and attention and the empathy and care that the nurses or the staff give to others,” she said. “… I’ve seen hospice in action, so it’s just nice to kind of pay that forward in a small way.”

Laura Doskocil, chief financial officer at Slovacek, said the idea for Hog Splash began as an idea from the director of fundraising at Hospice Brazos Valley at the time, and they both decided it would be a great fit seeing as Slovacek had already been supporting the nonprofit.

B/CS Habitat for Humanity was named the “Swiniest Pen” for the best tent at the event this year, and Lacey Peters, director of volunteer engagement at the local Habitat, said it is an event the organization’s staff and volunteers look forward to every year.

Laramie Wedemeyer, captain of the Texas Aggie Rodeo Team, said even though their Rodeo and Realtors team did not do as well as they hoped this year, it is about having fun playing volleyball in the mud for a good purpose.

The Notorious D.I.G.’s Melanie Person compared Hog Splash to a family reunion because her team gets to see friends and meet people they do not regularly see.

“It’s just a fun, relaxed environment,” McNair said. In the future, she said, she would like to see the event grow to include even more teams.