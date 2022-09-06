Buffalo Stampede & PRCA Rodeo to be held Sept. 16-17

The annual Buffalo Stampede and PRCA Rodeo will be held Sept. 16-17 at the Leon County Expo Center off Texas 75 in Buffalo.

Rodeo events begin at 7:30 p.m. on both days. A concert and dance will be held after the conclusion of the rodeo events.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Buffalo Stampede parade will begin at 10 a.m. in downtown Buffalo. Following the parade, there will be activities at the Expo Center, including carnival rides, face-painting, crafts, touch-a-truck and more. Food vendors also will be on site.

Tickets for the rodeo and concert performances are $15 at the gate or $12 in advance from Leon County 4H members or FFA students.

For more information, visit BuffaloPRCARodeo.com.