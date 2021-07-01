Buff City Soap opens College Station location

Eagle staff report
Buff City Soap opened a location at Jones Crossing in College Station on June 24.
The store sells 100% plant-based soap products and the brand is known for making products in-store. Customers can select ingredients and see soaps, bath bombs, body butter, laundry soap and other products be made right in front of them. Buff City Soap offers over 30 unique and customizable scents for customers.
Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
