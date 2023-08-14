Bryan Texas Utilities will conduct an aerial inspection of various elements of the BTU power system starting Tuesday through Sept. 5.

According to a Monday press release, the contractor hired to do the work will be using a UAV Drone to inspect parts of the BTU transmission system.

"The annual inspection is part of BTU’s efforts to enhance the reliability of the electric system through a preventative maintenance program," the press release stated. "Residents of Brazos and Burleson counties may notice this low-flying aircraft."

For more information, call 821-5859.