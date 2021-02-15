BTU says ERCOT-ordered rolling power outages may last three hours or more

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas, has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages, which are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service that rotate through different parts of the electric grid.
Rotating outages typically last 15 to 45 minutes in each area but may vary. Bryan Texas Utilities said in an email sent at 1:51 a.m. Monday that it would begin instituting rolling outages. However, as ERCOT's needs have changed throughout the day, BTU Executive Director of Business Operations David Werley said that some of the rotating outages locally can last three or more hours.
"We just don't have a choice," Werley said. "We are basically ordered to do that, because it's for system reliability."
College Station Utilities customers are asked to report outages that last more than 15 minutes to 855-528-4278, the city said in a tweet acknowledging rolling outages. College Station Utility Director Timothy Crabb said later in the afternoon that some outages might last up to 30 minutes.
ERCOT has issued an Emergency Energy Alert level 3, which is the third and highest level of emergency operations.
Rotating outages on some level in Texas will need to continue for the rest of today, and potentially all day tomorrow, Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin said.
More than 20,000 BTU customers were without power at 8:20 a.m., according to the utility's outage map. By 11:30 a.m., 19,432 people were without power out of the utility's total 62,397 customers.
The temperature in Bryan was 9 degrees, with a wind chill of minus-7 degrees, at 7:30 a.m. Monday.
BTU said customers are asked to reduce the electric load by turning off all unnecessary lighting, appliances and electronic equipment. Businesses should avoid starting equipment that utilizes a large amount of electricity and postpone any non-essential production processes.
“It is very important that all utilities participate in helping reduce strain on the electric grid, and at this time ERCOT has determined that this can only be accomplished by shedding load from the system,” said BTU’s General Manager, Gary Miller. “BTU’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of our customers, and while these outages are certainly not ideal, they are in the best interest of our service territory and the integrity of the Texas electric system as a whole.”
Energy-conserving tips
• Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees.
• Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
• Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
• Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
• Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
• Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.