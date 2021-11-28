BTU plans for return of Youth Tour with applications open until Feb. 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to explaining why the applicant wants to participate in the youth tour and including extracurricular and leadership activities, the students must answer this year’s essay question of “What is the greatest energy issue facing your generation, and what are two possible solutions?”

Brown said the Texas students selected will travel to Austin before continuing on to Washington, D.C., to join representatives from across the country.

“In 2015, Texas Electric Cooperatives realized some of these kids, especially because we have people way up in the Panhandle, way down in the Valley, east, west, everywhere from Texas, and so some of them have not even been to Austin,” she said. “So they’re going to their nation’s capital, yet not having been to their state’s capital.”

Brown said this will be her first year as a chaperone on the trip after participating as a high school student in 2011.

The trip is marketed as a “trip of a lifetime,” and she called it the “best trip,” saying it has impacted nearly every aspect of her adult life.