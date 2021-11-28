BTU plans for return of Youth Tour with applications open until Feb. 1

Applications are open for Bryan Texas Utilities’ 2022 Government-in-Action Youth Tour that will send three high school students to Austin for a couple days before spending a week in Washington, D.C.
The trip is scheduled to take place from June 12-21 after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online application is due Feb. 1, 2022.
“This year, it is expected that the trip is going to go on as it has since 1965,” BTU public information officer Meagan Brown said.
Five seniors who did not have the option to reapply for the 2022 trip were awarded scholarships after the 2021 trip was canceled. This year, Brown said, they plan on selecting three students from the BTU service area to join the 150 other Texas students.
The trip is organized statewide by the Texas Electric Cooperative Association and nationally by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, and is open to utility companies with rural territories. BTU is one of a few municipalities participating due to the rural areas served in Brazos County and parts of Robertson and Burleson counties.
Brown said sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in or go to school in the BTU service area are encouraged to apply. Students can be homeschooled or enrolled in a public or private school, just as long as they live in or go to school in BTU’s territory in Brazos, Burleson or Robertson counties.
In addition to explaining why the applicant wants to participate in the youth tour and including extracurricular and leadership activities, the students must answer this year’s essay question of “What is the greatest energy issue facing your generation, and what are two possible solutions?”
Brown said the Texas students selected will travel to Austin before continuing on to Washington, D.C., to join representatives from across the country.
“In 2015, Texas Electric Cooperatives realized some of these kids, especially because we have people way up in the Panhandle, way down in the Valley, east, west, everywhere from Texas, and so some of them have not even been to Austin,” she said. “So they’re going to their nation’s capital, yet not having been to their state’s capital.”
Brown said this will be her first year as a chaperone on the trip after participating as a high school student in 2011.
The trip is marketed as a “trip of a lifetime,” and she called it the “best trip,” saying it has impacted nearly every aspect of her adult life.
In addition to making lasting friendships, Brown said she was selected to be a representative on the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Youth Council and spoke at Texas Electric Cooperative Association’s annual meeting. The opportunities led to an internship at MidSouth Electric Co-op in Navasota where she met her now-husband and then landed her current position with BTU.
“In short, it really can lead to opportunities later on in life,” she said.
For more information and to apply for the Government-in-Action Youth Tour, go to www.btutilities.com/youthtour.