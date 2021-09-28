BTU expected to move from downtown to new North Bryan office in 2023

He said he does not see the change creating much of a problem because there is a decreased need for customers to go in person to pay bills. Customers can pay bills online, via phone, at kiosks throughout the community and at drive-thru locations. Service also can be set up remotely.

“We’re right there in North Bryan; we’re just right off of Texas Avenue, so we don’t really feel like we’re actually moving out that far for most people,” Werley said. “There’s going to be a few people who have always walked into the lobby here for the last 50 years that I’m sure won’t like the change, but our lobby traffic has been greatly decreased really ever since COVID, and our lobby tends to have very few people in it at any one time, so we just don’t really see that as being a huge problem for the community.”

He anticipates groundbreaking to happen in the first quarter of 2022, and with a 16-month construction schedule, he said, it should be open in the third quarter of 2023. The city has budgeted $20 million for the new facility.

Bryan-based SZH Architecture will lead construction with Collier Construction out of Brenham serving as the project’s construction management company, he said.