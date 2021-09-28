BTU expected to move from downtown to new North Bryan office in 2023

After 55 years in its current location, Bryan Texas Utilities is planning to move to a new facility that will be built near the Bryan Regional Athletic Complex.
The building will be situated on four acres of city-owned property near where Texas 6 and North Texas Avenue converge. The move to the North Bryan location from the original planned Carson Street location came after interest in developing the area near the new Midtown Park began to grow, BTU Chief Business Officer David Werley said.
“Ultimately when we build something, it’s not taxable since we’re part of the city,” he said, “so if a piece of property can be used for a higher and better use from an economic standpoint for the community, then it’s better for us to look elsewhere.”
The discussion of BTU moving to a new facility began about three years ago — with the switch from Carson Street to 2611 N. Earl Rudder Freeway coming about three months ago, Werley said. He said he searched for available properties within a five-mile radius of downtown.
Moving to city-owned property that the city could give to BTU rather than purchasing new land helped decrease the overall cost by about $3 million, based on the cost of property values BTU was seeing, Werley said.
As of last week, Werley said, he had not received any negative feedback about the new location, but anticipated there might be some in the future with 63,000 customers served by BTU.
He said he does not see the change creating much of a problem because there is a decreased need for customers to go in person to pay bills. Customers can pay bills online, via phone, at kiosks throughout the community and at drive-thru locations. Service also can be set up remotely.
“We’re right there in North Bryan; we’re just right off of Texas Avenue, so we don’t really feel like we’re actually moving out that far for most people,” Werley said. “There’s going to be a few people who have always walked into the lobby here for the last 50 years that I’m sure won’t like the change, but our lobby traffic has been greatly decreased really ever since COVID, and our lobby tends to have very few people in it at any one time, so we just don’t really see that as being a huge problem for the community.”
He anticipates groundbreaking to happen in the first quarter of 2022, and with a 16-month construction schedule, he said, it should be open in the third quarter of 2023. The city has budgeted $20 million for the new facility.
Bryan-based SZH Architecture will lead construction with Collier Construction out of Brenham serving as the project’s construction management company, he said.
He said BTU’s current location on 28th Street near Bryan City Hall can be used in the future for needed expansion by the city, saying it made more sense for BTU to move rather than place other city services farther from City Hall.
The move will allow BTU to design a more user-friendly building in terms of foot traffic and drive-thru access, Werley said. The concept, he said, is for the first floor to house customer service operations and meeting rooms for community meetings and BTU’s board of directors. The second floor will have administrative offices and the power trading group that will move also.
“We’re looking for this to be a functional building for the next 30 or 40 years plus, probably. We’ll build it with a little bit of room for expansion,” he said, noting BTU likely will have to expand with the community.
Werley said he likes that the new location places a municipal building along the community’s major highway, alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation buildings.