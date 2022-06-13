BTU, CS Utilities believe power supply will be enough to meet local demands this summer

Representatives from College Station Utilities and Bryan Texas Utilities are confident they have enough power supply to meet the demand for the summer.

Pat McIntyre, energy coordinator for College Station Utilities, said CSU does not generate its own supply, but it has contracts to purchase its energy supply for its anticipated peak and then a cushion beyond that peak.

“We haven’t hit a new peak yet, so we’re in really good shape,” McIntyre said.

Doug Lyles, executive director for business and customer operations at BTU, said BTU uses a combination of power supply generated from its four Brazos County natural gas units as well as power purchased through additional agreements and “forward power purchases.”

“With our own generation and our forward power purchases, we have, from BTU’s perspective, we have more than enough energy supply to meet our needs,” he said.

Christy Penders with the communications team for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said no one was available for an interview, but stated in an email on June 10, “ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand at this time.”

Lyles said that is the same messaging they received from ERCOT as well, noting ERCOT saw a record demand Sunday, but had “more than enough” supply available to meet that demand.

He said ERCOT sent an “operating conditions notice” on June 8 that was for the days of June 10-13 informing the state’s power providers about the hot weather conditions.

McIntyre said he and people at utility districts throughout the state are feeling better about the supply now that most generating entities are back online after maintenance in the spring.

BTU had annual planned maintenance that was completed before June 1 in preparation for summer needs, Lyles said.

When developing the necessary supply to meet demand locally, both Lyles and McIntyre said their organizations use historical peaks.

Lyles said BTU does five-year look forward based on 30-year historical norms for the weather conditions, past weather data and past usage.

He said on the hottest summer days, the power generated from the units BTU owns and operates is not enough to meet demand, so it has forward power purchases to fill the gaps. Those purchases are with two wind farms in South Texas, and also a power purchase agreement with a small solar facility in Presidio County.

Lyles said there is no data point that determines when BTU moves to its purchased power supply, saying it depends on what makes the most economical sense.

“Sometimes even on the hottest days, it might be economical for us to purchase energy on the open market, and so it’s really a combination of price and supply,” he said. “We might be able to buy power on the market cheaper than what it would take to actually run our units.”

McIntyre said the majority of College Station Utilities’ power supply is natural gas, but it also includes other energy sources, as determined by the qualified service entity CSU uses to purchase power based on what is most cost effective.

One of the contracts, he said, is with a wind energy generators in the Panhandle.

Wind power, he said, is good for “24/7 operation,” because it typically blows at night, but solar is best to meet the typical needs during the traditional peak from early afternoon until 8 or 9 p.m.

Most of the power supply CSU uses is contracted in advance, McIntyre said, but they can reserve an additional cushion on a shorter-term contract if they see the need.

He said the increase of high-efficiency air conditioning units and LED lights helps to keep the demand stable.

McIntyre said LED lights emit less heat for the air conditioning unit to overcome and also use about 50-90% less energy that could reduce a customer’s utility bill by about 12-15%.

Both McIntyre and Lyles suggested using ceiling fans can help people feel comfortable in their home while leaving their thermostat a couple or a few degrees higher than normal.

McIntyre noted in a blog post on the city of College Station’s website that two degrees above the usual thermostat setting can cut a customer’s cooling costs by about 5% and said a ceiling fan uses about as much energy as a typical light bulb.

McIntyre also recommended people change the air filters on their air conditioning unit regularly during the summer.

Lyles suggested people run their electric appliances later in the evening and check weather seals around doors and windows at their home.

