BTU credit ratings largely unchanged following winter storm

Bryan Texas Utilities’ credit ratings have remained mostly unchanged despite credit rating agencies downgrading many other companies in the wake of the February winter storm.

The high ratings BTU regularly earns helps the utility have a lower interest rate when borrowing money, but the instability in the ERCOT market during the winter storm led both credit rating agencies that oversee BTU to consider lowering the utility’s ratings.

Standard and Poor’s downgraded BTU’s rural system but not the city system. Will Smith, chief financial officer for BTU and

Bryan, said this should not have an impact this year since the rural system did not have plans to borrow money in the coming months.

Fitch Ratings ended up not changing the rating for the city or rural systems, Smith said.

He said BTU is somewhat of an anomaly, as many other utility companies around the state were downgraded. Overall, he said that the way the ratings turned out for BTU were “a victory.”