BTU credit ratings largely unchanged following winter storm

Bryan Texas Utilities’ credit ratings have remained mostly unchanged despite credit rating agencies downgrading many other companies in the wake of the February winter storm.
The high ratings BTU regularly earns helps the utility have a lower interest rate when borrowing money, but the instability in the ERCOT market during the winter storm led both credit rating agencies that oversee BTU to consider lowering the utility’s ratings.
Standard and Poor’s downgraded BTU’s rural system but not the city system. Will Smith, chief financial officer for BTU and
Bryan, said this should not have an impact this year since the rural system did not have plans to borrow money in the coming months.
Fitch Ratings ended up not changing the rating for the city or rural systems, Smith said.
He said BTU is somewhat of an anomaly, as many other utility companies around the state were downgraded. Overall, he said that the way the ratings turned out for BTU were “a victory.”
“While we were disappointed about the rural downgrade, we really felt confident coming out of it that at least the city rating and the Fitch Ratings truly do reflect the fact that BTU has operationally and fiscally been managed very well over the last decade,” Smith said. “I think that’s really the fundamental message through this, is that there are a whole lot of stories in Texas right now, unfortunately, that don’t look anything like this. They’re the exact opposite.”
Avoiding a downgrade helps ratepayers, Smith said, since it essentially saves people millions of dollars over the next couple decades by way of lower interest rates when BTU borrows money.
But credit agencies don’t just give companies a rating; they also assign an “outlook” that Smith said could be set at stable, positive or negative. An outlook, he added, is a longer term view of an industry movement or a movement with a particular place’s credit. He said that both Fitch and S&P have switched BTU’s outlook from stable to negative, meaning they are saying that in the next couple years there might be a reason for a downgrade.
“The outlook being changed from stable to negative is a direct result of winter storm Uri and their view of your ERCOT market right now, and the negativity and the price volatility that was seen during the winter storm,” he explained.
During the winter storm, ERCOT market prices soared from an average $22 per megawatt hour in 2020 to $9,000 per megawatt hour, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The outlook shouldn’t have much of an effect at this point, Smith said, adding that he is confident that BTU is in a good position to issue bonds since the utility was able to keep high credit ratings.
Smith said that an outlook or a credit rating upgrade could take a year or more, and that usually an outlook will start to improve before any type of credit rating improvement is made.
Additionally, there are issues regarding the ERCOT market being debated during the current legislative session, and the decisions that are made could have an effect on how credit rating agencies move forward when upgrading or downgrading ratings and outlooks, Smith said.
Even though there is always a chance that BTU could be downgraded, Smith said if that happens it is 100% reliant on the market rather than being a reflection of BTU’s financial health.
“I think the fact that we are in the very good position we’re in is because of our financial health,” Smith said. “The only negative that we have is that we’re operating in a market that has a lot of volatility.”
