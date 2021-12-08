Bryan's Travis Fields to host adult kickball league

Travis Fields in Bryan is set to host an adult kickball league, The Big Leagues, in 2022.

Games will begin Jan. 25 and will be held on Tuesdays and Fridays. Each team will play a minimum of nine games over five weeks. A single-elimination tournament will be held in the final week and the winner will receive a $1,000 prize.

Registration is open now and costs $280 per team through the end of 2021. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, registration is $300 per team. Registration closes Jan. 21. All players must be over the age of 18.

For more information on registration and league rules check out rcisportsmanagement.com or email info@rcisportsmanagement.com.