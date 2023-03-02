Courtney McFalls, a 36-year-old Bryan woman, was sentenced to four years in prison on Feb. 17 for forgery of a financial instrument-elderly following a hearing on the state’s motion to revoke probation, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

In February 2015, McFalls pled guilty to the third-degree felony offense of forgery of a financial instrument–elderly from an offense in July 2014 when McFalls stole a check from an elderly relative, made out to an associate and cashed at a bank, according to the Brazos County DA. McFalls received a felony conviction and eight years of probation.

McFalls’ probation called for her to complete treatment at a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility to address underlying substance abuse issues and complete the Brazos County Drug Court Program, according to the Brazos County DA.

However, the DA's office said McFalls continually violated the conditions of her probation and had repeated sanctions by the Drug Court. McFalls’ violations included making fun of drug court presenters, being disrespectful at local recovery meetings, presenting forged AA meeting cards, and lying to drug court staff and her probation officer. McFalls was eventually expelled from the Drug Court program, according to the Brazos County DA. Evidence of violations and online bullying during her probation were presented at a hearing.