Bryan woman sentenced in connection to daughter's death
Bryan woman sentenced in connection to daughter's death

A Galveston County jury has sentenced a Bryan woman to 20 years in prison for dumping her 2-year-old child's body in a Texas City bayou.

Tiaundra Kae Christon, 23, was found guilty of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, according to The Daily News of Galveston County.

The 20-year sentence was the maximum penalty, First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff told the paper.

Authorities determined Christon's daughter, 2-year-old Hazana Anderson, had been dead days before she was reported missing to College Station police Oct. 28, 2018, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Texas Rangers.

Christon and Kenny D’Shawn Hewett were staying in a Houston hotel Oct. 17 when they beat Hazana with a belt to the point she began to lose consciousness and later died, according to the complaint

Hewett pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of tampering with physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea agreement, court records show.

Christon told College Station police Hazana disappeared after being left unattended at a local park. She led police to the body several days later, according to the complaint. 

For the full story, visit The Daily News of Galveston County.

