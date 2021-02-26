Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

A 23-year-old Bryan woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly was laundering money connected to narcotics trafficking, police said.
According to College Station police, Sieana Marie Rodriguez was in a vehicle stopped for speeding on Texas 6 in which the driver was arrested on a marijuana charge. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, authorities found two suitcases in the trunk. Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. Dryer sheets were also mixed in, police said. Rodriguez told police the money and suitcases were hers and she was on her way to California to visit family. The amount of cash in the suitcases was $10,966.
Authorities said a K-9 officer alerted on the seized money, indicating the scent of narcotics was present. Because of Rodriguez’s previous marijuana possession charges, the manner in which the money was stored and the K-9 officer’s reaction, the arresting officer felt Rodriguez was on her way to purchase more narcotics and transport them, a police report notes.
She is charged with money laundering, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. She was released from the Brazos County Jail on $5,000 bond.