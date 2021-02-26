Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

According to College Station police, Sieana Marie Rodriguez was in a vehicle stopped for speeding on Texas 6 in which the driver was arrested on a marijuana charge. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, authorities found two suitcases in the trunk. Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. Dryer sheets were also mixed in, police said. Rodriguez told police the money and suitcases were hers and she was on her way to California to visit family. The amount of cash in the suitcases was $10,966.