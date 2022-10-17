Bryan woman charged with manslaughter after July deadly crash in College Station

A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault–serious bodily injury for being the driver in a College Station crash this past July that left one man dead, police said.

Paulina Del Mazo, 22, was arrested after police obtained warrants. She was released from jail on Friday after she posted a bail of $40,000.

Police said Del Mazo told officers she had been drinking with friends at an apartment complex in College Station before the crash. Police said Del Mazo’s blood alcohol level was 0.139 after a toxicology report was taken.

An accident report stated Del Mazo was driving at around 68 mph in a 40 mph speed zone five seconds before the accident.

Erik Garcia, a 20-year-old man from Bryan, died in the single-vehicle accident on July 25 after Del Mazo drove an SUV into a pole and flipped the vehicle, according to College Station police. The crash occurred near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. Police said Garcia was a passenger in the vehicle and appeared to have been ejected.

Del Mazo and another passenger were extracted from the vehicle by the College Station Fire Department and taken to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained in the accident.