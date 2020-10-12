 Skip to main content
Bryan woman charged with intoxication assault after wreck that seriously injured passenger
Bryan woman charged with intoxication assault after wreck that seriously injured passenger

A Bryan woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail Monday morning on a felony charge of intoxication manslaughter, accused of causing an accident that injured a passenger in the vehicle she was driving.

According to the arrest report, emergency crews responded to the accident around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Dominque Nelson

A witness told officers a car went through a red light and collided with a turning vehicle, according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Dominque Nelson, told officers she had been at a party where she had been drinking and smoking marijuana, the report states.

The vehicle's passenger suffered a spinal fracture and a compound femur fracture, according to the police report. The occupants of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the report.

Intoxication assault is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. 

Nelson was uncooperative with police, according to the report, and was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Her bail had not been set Monday morning.

